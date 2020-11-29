Angeline Pindel, 95, was born July 14, 1925, to Ruth and John Pakula in LaSalle, IL, and died Nov. 26, 2020, at JourneyCare, Barrington, due to complications of the covid virus. She was living at Sunrise of Crystal Lake before moving there from Lake in the Hills. A devout Catholic and follower of Christ, mom was born in LaSalle, IL. Her family moved to Chicago in the Humboldt Park area. She married Joseph Pindel on Nov. 25, 1950, during a snowstorm at Maternity BVM, Catholic Church in Chicago. They moved to the Hermosa area of Chicago and raised six children. Angeline lost three children, Mary Doyle (1953-1977), John Pindel (1951-1980) and Joey Pindel (1964-1966). Joseph passed in July of 2009. She has three living daughters, Angela Pindel, Jo-Ann Barker (Jay), Helen Bjorklund (Kent); several grandchildren, Jessica Sokolowski, Anna Bjorklund, Kristen and Brandon Grill, Wendy and John Barker; and great-grandchildren, TJ Barker, Emilia and Anson Grill, Aaron Schmitz and Noah Kelly. Angeline was a kind, sweet woman who had the patience of a saint. Her devotion to the Catholic Church was to be admired. She was a member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. She was a secretary for an office in Chicago, Napier, when she was a young woman. Angeline and her family were members of St. Philomena Catholic Church and School in Chicago. Joseph and Angeline moved to Indiana when he retired. As they aged they moved to be closer to their children and moved to Marengo. Angeline moved in with her daughter, Jo-Ann and son-in-law, Jay, when Joseph passed away. She met Joseph at a dance in Chicago at Harmony Hall and tells many stories of dancing at the Aragon Ballroom including seeing Frank Sinatra. She would tell stories of how she would take two buses to the Aragon Ballroom. She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. And sister to the late Norbert Pakula. Due to the pandemic, a memorial mass and burial will be held in mid 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to EWTN, https://sd.ewtn.com/love-and-understanding-of-god/
