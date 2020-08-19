1/1
ANGELINE R. PETKO
1936 - 2020
Angeline R. Petko (nee McDonald), age 83, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020, in Fitchburg. She was born on September 7, 1936 in Chicago. She is the mother of Mary Christine "Tina" Petko, Mary Elizabeth Petko, Katherine Marie (Craig) Lesselyoung, and William M. Petko. Angeline is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Marion (Wally) Stasukewicz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Petko; her son, Thomas J. Petko; her father, William McDonald; mother, Rosario (nee Garcia) McDonald; sister, Janette (Donald) Warren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie with Father Lawrence Oparaji presiding. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will concelebrate. Burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine, IL. Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation, Sun Prairie, 608-837-5400.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
(608) 837-5400
