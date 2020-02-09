|
Angelo J. Contreraz, Jr., 77, of Chicago. Beloved grandson of the late Concepcion Araujo; dear son of the late Cookie Contreraz; loving brother of Sandra (Earl) Contreraz, Michael (the late Linda) Contreraz and John (Anna) Contreraz; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Family and friends are asked to meet at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (at the office), 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020