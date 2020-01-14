Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELO PICCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO PICCHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELO PICCHI Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Angelo Picchi, age 95, formerly of Norridge. Beloved husband of Mara (nee Mazzoni) for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Frank (Debra nee Gonio) and Larry (Julie nee McEnery). Adored son of the late Benedetto and Pellegrina Picchi. Cherished Nonno to Kyle, Nicole, Melissa and Mia. Dear brother of Paolino (Fosca) and the late Osvaldo and the late Maurina. Devoted brother in law and uncle to many. Member of the Mazzini Verdi Club and Bricklayers Local 21. Visitation Saturday, January 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge and then will proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Comboni Missionaries, 1615 E. 31st St., La Grange Park, IL 60526. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -