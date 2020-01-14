|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Angelo Picchi, age 95, formerly of Norridge. Beloved husband of Mara (nee Mazzoni) for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Frank (Debra nee Gonio) and Larry (Julie nee McEnery). Adored son of the late Benedetto and Pellegrina Picchi. Cherished Nonno to Kyle, Nicole, Melissa and Mia. Dear brother of Paolino (Fosca) and the late Osvaldo and the late Maurina. Devoted brother in law and uncle to many. Member of the Mazzini Verdi Club and Bricklayers Local 21. Visitation Saturday, January 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge and then will proceed to St. Eugene Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Comboni Missionaries, 1615 E. 31st St., La Grange Park, IL 60526. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020