INVERNESS - Anita G. Farrar was born on June 11, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Frank and Hilda (nee Walther) Schoenbrunn. She died Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Anita was known as a very industrious and intelligent woman who worked in the automobile leasing industry in managerial positions for many years. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her other joys included gardening, decorating, keeping an impeccable home, and spending time with her close friends. Anita and her friends, Doris and Tess, shared many adventures and their families were very close. Anita is survived by her children, Brian (Sandy) Farrar and Robert (Cindy) Farrar; grandchildren, Matthew Farrar, Lizzy Farrar, Ryan Farrar, Bradley Farrar and Alyse Farrar; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Rymer; niece and nephews, Debbie, Tim, David and Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, William Rymer; and brother, Karl Rymer. Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The American Cancer Society
or The Arthritis National Research Foundation. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.