Anita K. Nali, 69, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Park Ridge, IL. She was born Sept. 16, 1950 in Evanston, IL and had been a resident of Mundelein for the past 43 years. She was a registered nursing graduate from the College of Lake County and a former employee of Lutheran General Hospital and Lakeshore Pediatrics in Libertyville. Anita was a member of the Quilting Guild of Lake County and First Presbyterian Church and CrossFit Kilter in Libertyville. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Robert Nali; 2 daughters, Karin (Dave) Pawlowski and Laura (Tony) Ditanto; 2 grandchildren, Cole and Graham Pawlowski; and 3 brothers, William (Sandy) Nichols, Mark (Jan) Lindstrom and John (Colleen) Lindstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Betty Lindstrom. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019