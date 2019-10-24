Daily Herald Obituaries
ANITA K. NALI


1950 - 2019
ANITA K. NALI Obituary
Anita K. Nali, 69, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Park Ridge, IL. She was born Sept. 16, 1950 in Evanston, IL and had been a resident of Mundelein for the past 43 years. She was a registered nursing graduate from the College of Lake County and a former employee of Lutheran General Hospital and Lakeshore Pediatrics in Libertyville. Anita was a member of the Quilting Guild of Lake County and First Presbyterian Church and CrossFit Kilter in Libertyville. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Robert Nali; 2 daughters, Karin (Dave) Pawlowski and Laura (Tony) Ditanto; 2 grandchildren, Cole and Graham Pawlowski; and 3 brothers, William (Sandy) Nichols, Mark (Jan) Lindstrom and John (Colleen) Lindstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Betty Lindstrom. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
