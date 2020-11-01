ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Anita Kelly, a previous longtime resident of Skokie, was born on September 29, 1928 in Evanston to Mathew and Helen (nee Garrett) Winandy. She died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Kelly attended St. Scholastica High School in Chicago and Mundelein College in Chicago. She was most recently a member of St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, and a founding member of St. Lambert Parish in Skokie. Anita loved spending time with her friends, both those from childhood, and those she met later in life. She enjoyed reading, golf, tennis and bridge, and was grateful for the opportunity to travel extensively with her husband. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anita is survived by her children, John H. (Lea) Kelly, III, Paul (Amy ) Kelly, Dr. Leo (Linda) Kelly, Jay (the late Kimi Nance) Kelly and Sue (Jim) Longo; grandchildren, Erin (Eric) Oganesian, John H. Kelly, IV, Jim (Molly) Kelly, Melissa Kelly, Matthew (Lindsey) Kelly, Sarah Kelly, Payton Kelly, Zachary (Caitlin) Kelly, Emily Longo, Rebecca Longo, Gay (Cindy Charlier) Crain and Becka (Bob) Chantry; great-grandchildren, Jack Kelly, Payton Chantry and Taylor Chantry. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Kelly, Jr.; her parents; and brother, Lester (Iris) Winandy. Visitation Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass, at St. James Catholic Church (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.