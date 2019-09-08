Home

ROLLING MEADOWS - Anita Snyder, 93 years old, one of the first residents of Rolling Meadows, and a member of St. Colette Parish. She was the loving mother of Linda, Donna, Kevin and Trish. Grandmother of Scott, Michael, Ellen, David, Karen and Alex. Great-grandmother of Sidney, Joshua, Victoria, Emma, Zach, Abby and Natalie. Among many of her talents she was a Girl Scout leader, and costume designer for her daughter's dance recitals, which led to her own costume rental shop, "The Harlequin." She was married to the late Elden "Al" Snyder, a WWII veteran. She was employed for the City of Rolling Meadows Public Works as a bookkeeper and receptionist for __ years. She volunteered for the Rolling Meadows Diamondfest and for St. Colette talent shows making costumes. But perhaps, one of her more special talents was that of gardener. She worked tireless hours, making just the right soil and conditions for her beautiful flowers. She could also sketch anything, paint and created beautiful crafts.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
