Ann was the loving mother of Ellen (nee Petraitis) Potocki, Suzanne (Ryan) Larsen and Mark (Christine) Petraitis; Nana of nine grandchildren: Jack and Jane Bradley and Matthew Clark; Ethan, Thomas and Genevieve Potocki; Camryn Larsen; and William and Colin Petraitis; dear sister of Philip, Richard (Doral) and David (Barb) Reinert, Mary (Brett) Wardlow and Jane Eaton. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Paul M. Petraitis; daughter, Margaret Bradley-Clark; brothers, Jeffrey and Thomas Reinert; and her parents. Ann will be remembered for her devotion to her family, education, and her faith in God. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 9:00am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington. She will be interred with her husband at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com
