1/1
ANN ELIZABETH PETRAITISBARRINGTON HILLS
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann was the loving mother of Ellen (nee Petraitis) Potocki, Suzanne (Ryan) Larsen and Mark (Christine) Petraitis; Nana of nine grandchildren: Jack and Jane Bradley and Matthew Clark; Ethan, Thomas and Genevieve Potocki; Camryn Larsen; and William and Colin Petraitis; dear sister of Philip, Richard (Doral) and David (Barb) Reinert, Mary (Brett) Wardlow and Jane Eaton. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Paul M. Petraitis; daughter, Margaret Bradley-Clark; brothers, Jeffrey and Thomas Reinert; and her parents. Ann will be remembered for her devotion to her family, education, and her faith in God. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 9:00am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington. She will be interred with her husband at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved