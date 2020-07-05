1/
ANN F. BOLANDER
Ann F. Bolander, nee Uhrich, 85, formerly of Libertyville and Lake Forest, passed away June 27, 2020. Ann was raised in Libertyville, attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, and graduated from the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Ann was a dedicated fan of the Chicago sports teams. Ann is survived by her children, Mary Bolander, Carl (Laura) Bolander and John (Sayoko) Bolander, Jr.; her sister, Barbara (Donald) Miller; her brother, George (Norma) Uhrich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Bolander of Eric Bolander Construction Co. in 1983; and her sister, Kathryn Miller. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Tuesday, July 7 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, with visitation from 11:30AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 would be greatly appreciated. For information, 847-362-2626 or www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
