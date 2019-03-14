ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ann K. Butler, 88, was born February 1, 1931 to Thomas and Anita (nee Huse) Kelly in Hempstead, NY and passed away peacefully March 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ann received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Adelphi University where she was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1955 she married John Musgrave Butler, a handsome young auditor from Brooklyn. They were married for 61 years until his death in 2016. Ann taught social studies at Hicksville High School until she retired to raise her family. She was a teacher at heart and often said that she never stopped teaching, just got a smaller class. While raising her family, Ann enjoyed supporting her husband in his career and traveling with him. Their favorite place in the world was Maui and they enjoyed many trips there with children and grandchildren. Ann was the beloved wife of the late John M. Butler; loving mother of Maureen (Jim) Sherwood, John K. (Lisa Masucci) Butler, Ellen (Larry) Dietrick and Sue (Doug) Howland; awesome Nana of Mike (Katie) Sherwood, Neal (Brittney) Sherwood, Kevin Sherwood, Jack Butler, Lucy Butler, Larry Dietrick, John Dietrick, Michelle (Bryan) Solomon, Kelly Dietrick, Mariann Howland, Tom Howland and Kimberly Howland and dear sister of the late Kathy Carney. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Tuesday, March 19 at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights from 8:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary