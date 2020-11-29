1/1
ANN KLEIN
Ann Klein, nee Dyra, age 87, born August 7, 1933, passed away on November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Klein for 63 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Thomas) Dahlgren and Elizabeth Klein. Cherished grandmother of Alysse Dahlgren, Erin (Corentin Derbois) Dahlgren, Luke and Sean Dahlgren, Michael, Kailee, Brendan and Sara Kate Pasbrig. Dear sister of Barbara (Robert) Becker, sister-in-law of Mary Julia Dyra and Shirley (Clyde) Babin. Fond aunt and friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Catherine Dyra; brother, Francis Dyra Jr.; sisters, Patricia and Mary Liebner. Due to COVID, services are private at this time but a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Ann would've liked you to buy a meal for a loved one. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
