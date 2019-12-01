|
PALATINE - Ann L. Stein, nee Lawson, 61. Born August 29, 1958, passed away November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Chip for 28 years. Loving mother of Will and Chris Stein. Cherished daughter of Mary Lois and the late Richard C. Lawson. Dear sister of Jack Lawson and Craig (Lisa) Lawson and brother-in-law Michael Stein. Fond aunt of Elizabeth and Julie Lawson. Ann was a teacher at Child's Voice School in Wood Dale, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Child's Voice School, 180 Hansen Court, Wood Dale, IL 60191. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of memorial service at 10:30 AM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019