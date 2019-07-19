Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
ANN LAWSON
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Britton Funeral Home
Manchester, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Britton Funeral Home
Manchester, KY
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Britton Funeral Home
Manchester, KY
ANN "OMA" LAWSON

ANN "OMA" LAWSON Obituary
Anna Gillis "Oma" Lawson, 75, of West Lafayette, Indiana formerly of Lake Villa, IL, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at I.U. Health Arnett, Lafayette, IN. Ann is survived by her daughter Teresa Lawson Hufnagel (John) of West Lafayette, IN and her beloved twin granddaughters, Rachel and Emily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Homer Lawson, former Lake Villa Township trustee. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Saturday, July 20 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909, with services at 3 pm performed by Chaplain Randall Adams who was her chaplain, friend, and surrogate son. Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
