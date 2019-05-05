Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
ROLLING MEADOWS - Visitation for Ann M. Buckely (nee McCall), 84, will be held Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private. She was born October 29, 1934 in Chicago, IL and passed away Friday May 3, 2019 in Lake Zurich. She was a lifelong diehard Cubs fan. Ann was the loving mother of Michael (Teresa), Nancy (Jeff) Peters and David; grandmother of Christopher and Scott (Elaine) Buckely, Krista (Erik) Marotz, Nicole (Cole) Ottinger; great-grandmother of Serena, Everett and Sawyer; sister of James (Carol) McCall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
