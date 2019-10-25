|
Ann Mac Murry Shands Wright, 77, of Arlington Heights, died October 23, 2019. She was born April 14, 1942, in Rockford, to the late Ann Adelia (nee Long) and Everett Haddon Shands. She graduated from Tulsa University with a degree in Speech Pathology, worked at Parkview Montessori School and was a longtime member of the Community Presbyterian Church of Mt. Prospect where she sang in the choir. Ann was the wife of the late David Lee Wright; mother of Melissa, J. Kevin (Kim) and Steven (Sarah Myers) Wright; grandmother of Kaileen Wright; and sister of the late Janet Shands Williams. Memorial service Saturday, October 26, visitation 10 am until time of service 11 am at The Moorings Odean Chapel, 811 East Central, Arlington Heights. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to JourneyCare.org. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
