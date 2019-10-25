Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Moorings Odean Chapel
811 East Central
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Moorings Odean Chapel
811 East Central
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN MAC MURRY SHANDS WRIGHT


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN MAC MURRY SHANDS WRIGHT Obituary
Ann Mac Murry Shands Wright, 77, of Arlington Heights, died October 23, 2019. She was born April 14, 1942, in Rockford, to the late Ann Adelia (nee Long) and Everett Haddon Shands. She graduated from Tulsa University with a degree in Speech Pathology, worked at Parkview Montessori School and was a longtime member of the Community Presbyterian Church of Mt. Prospect where she sang in the choir. Ann was the wife of the late David Lee Wright; mother of Melissa, J. Kevin (Kim) and Steven (Sarah Myers) Wright; grandmother of Kaileen Wright; and sister of the late Janet Shands Williams. Memorial service Saturday, October 26, visitation 10 am until time of service 11 am at The Moorings Odean Chapel, 811 East Central, Arlington Heights. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to JourneyCare.org. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.