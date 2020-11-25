1/1
ANN MARIE BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann was born in Syracuse, raised in Three Rivers (Clay, NY), then moved to Four Lakes (Lisle, IL). She and her husband, John, then settled down in rural Naperville where they have enjoyed being surrounded by nature for 40+ years. Her deep love for Jesus, her Lord & Savior, inspired her to be active in church. Loving children with a special fondness for infants, she was a frequent church nursery volunteer. Ann also volunteered in the library at her son's schools and frequently attended class trips. Favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids. Compassionate and fun-loving, Ann will be remembered for her radiant smile, infectious humor, and generous spirit. She was preceded in death by her mother Marie (nee Smith nee Carter) Hand and Stepfather the Honorable Kenneth Hand, brother Robert (the late Mary), and nephews Scott and Mike Carter. She is survived by husband John, son David (Betsy), grandsons Kenneth & Nathan, and 6 nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Church Rise Up building fund at 1551 E. Hobson Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For complete obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved