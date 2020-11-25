Ann was born in Syracuse, raised in Three Rivers (Clay, NY), then moved to Four Lakes (Lisle, IL). She and her husband, John, then settled down in rural Naperville where they have enjoyed being surrounded by nature for 40+ years. Her deep love for Jesus, her Lord & Savior, inspired her to be active in church. Loving children with a special fondness for infants, she was a frequent church nursery volunteer. Ann also volunteered in the library at her son's schools and frequently attended class trips. Favorite pastimes were cooking, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids. Compassionate and fun-loving, Ann will be remembered for her radiant smile, infectious humor, and generous spirit. She was preceded in death by her mother Marie (nee Smith nee Carter) Hand and Stepfather the Honorable Kenneth Hand, brother Robert (the late Mary), and nephews Scott and Mike Carter. She is survived by husband John, son David (Betsy), grandsons Kenneth & Nathan, and 6 nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Church Rise Up building fund at 1551 E. Hobson Rd. Naperville, IL 60540. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For complete obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com
