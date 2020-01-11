|
|
Ann Marie Shupe, 86, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at her home in Libertyville. She was born March 2, 1933 in Scranton, PA, was formerly of Philadelphia, St. Louis, MO and has lived in Libertyville for the past 15 years. Ann Marie was proud of her modeling, television, sales and telemarketing career in PA and New York. She continued her volunteer work in the Women's Auxiliary in St. Louis and at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Surviving are her son, Edward (Lisa) Lees; 8 grandchildren, Sean, Kyle, Tyler, Riley, Joey, Courtney, Nikki and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Addison, Logan, Joseph, Layton and Braden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milt Shupe in 2010; her daughter, Linda Fullerton; and sister, Lorraine Sobel. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville with entombment following at Ascension Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest Hospital, 1000 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 11, 2020