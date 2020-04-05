|
|
LIBERTYVILLE - Ann Morrissey Favreau, age 59, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a two year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was born on February 13, 1961 in Dallas, TX to Thomas and Nan (Bethea) Morrissey. Ann grew up in Arlington, TX and has resided in Libertyville for the past 26 years. Upon graduating from the University of Texas in Arlington, Ann sold chemicals and laboratory supplies for Fischer Scientific and Brickman Instruments. In 2008, Ann went back to school and received her degree as a Registered Nurse before working at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Ann was loved by her patients and their families, and in 2017, she was awarded the nationally recognized DAISY Award for excellence in nursing. Ann also had a lifelong love and passion for dogs, often calling them her four-legged children. Ann is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mark Favreau; two children, Molly and Benjamin Favreau; and her two sisters, Mary Morrissey and Nancy Cook Studstill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nan Morrissey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation at this time. However, an event to remember and celebrate Ann's life will be arranged at a later date. In keeping with Ann's love of dogs, donations can be made on her behalf to A & S Rescue in Cary, Illinois. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020