PALATINE - Ann Nelle Schwind, 81. Born May 25, 1938 in Hays, KS, passed away June 9, 2019. Ann Nelle was a former math teacher at Mundelein High School and active member of the St. Theresa Women's Club. She is survived by many cousins and preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Peggy Schwind. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. Inurnment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Schoenchen, KS. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019