Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N. Benton Street,
Palatine, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church,
455 N. Benton Street
Palatine, IL
View Map
ANN NELLE SCHWIND


1938 - 2019
ANN NELLE SCHWIND Obituary
PALATINE - Ann Nelle Schwind, 81. Born May 25, 1938 in Hays, KS, passed away June 9, 2019. Ann Nelle was a former math teacher at Mundelein High School and active member of the St. Theresa Women's Club. She is survived by many cousins and preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Peggy Schwind. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine. Inurnment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Schoenchen, KS. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
