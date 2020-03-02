|
|
Ann S. Augustin, 85, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, formerly of Mount Prospect was born August 11, 1934, in Chicago to Donald and Helen (Dorsey) Sutherland and passed away February 28, 2020. Ann was a resident of Mount Prospect for many years where she raised her four children. After two decades as a real estate agent, Ann moved to Silver Lake, Wisconsin where she resided for the past 25 years. Not one to be idle in retirement, Ann became a village trustee where she initiated programs for all ages from Easter Egg Hunts to the creation of a pavilion to bring music to the park for all ages. Based on her work, Ann was named as Kenosha News Person of the Year in 2000. She loved her home on the lake and is known for her pontoon boat, affectionately named "Ann's Beer Barge". She was devoted to her dogs, and loved all of God's creatures with all her heart. Ann was the loving mother of Edward (Maggie) Augustin, Kathryn (Victor) LaMantia, Donald (Sandy) Augustin and Suzanne Augustin; cherished Nana of Jill Augustin, Alex Canlione, Kaylyn Canlione, Angie (Sean) LaMantia-Collier, Nick (fiancee Amy Stern) LaMantia, Josh (Kim) Augustin, Luke (Annette) Augustin and Jake (Cathy) Augustin; great-grandmother of 6 and dear sister of Carol Sutherland Healy and fond aunt of Colleen Anderson, Erin Hammond and Brian Healy. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12 noon at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association or (stjude.org) appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020