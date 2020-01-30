|
Ann S. "Annie" McBride passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Boulder, CO. Annie was born on Nov. 5, 1934 in Ashland, OH to Rev. Oakey R. and Lillian R. Swisher (Wise). She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. McBride. They shared 48 years together, raising their 3 children, Stephen, Geoffrey and Carolyn in Mt. Prospect. Annie was a homemaker, PreK Teacher at the Mt. Prospect Nursery School and later a SpEd Teacher's Asst. in Dist. 25 at Berkley Elem. and South Jr. High - retiring in 2003. Annie is survived by her son Geoffrey (Cynthia) McBride and daughter Carolyn (George) Schott, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, her sister Nancy Busch, many fond nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Denny Swisher, husband Robert E. McBride and son Stephen L. McBride. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all those along Annie's journey, especially in her later years enduring Alzheimer's disease. Her beautiful smile was with her all the way! Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the , https://alz.org/ or The Trail Winds Hospice Foundation, https://trailwindshospice.com/our-foundation/. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020