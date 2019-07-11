|
|
Ann Schneck, 85, died July 9, 2019. Ann was the beloved wife of the late William Schneck; loving mother of Alan (Jamie), Judy (Mike) Tuminaro and Jeannie (Alan) Lipowski; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Patrick) O'Connor, Tony (Lindsey Ott) Tuminaro, Amy (Mike) Phannenstill, Kristine and Brian (Brittany) Lipowski; proud great grandmother of Ava, Jane O'Connor, Jackson, Amelia Tuminaro and Nathan Phannenstill; dear sister of Lorraine, Barb, Shirley, Billy, Seymour, Teddy, the late Ruthie, Mildred and Jay; fond aunt of Lenore and many other nieces and nephews. Ann enjoyed being in the yard, especially gardening and cutting the grass. Visitation Friday, July 12, 10:00am until the time of service 1:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. For information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019