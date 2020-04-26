Daily Herald Obituaries
ANN SLEZAK


1921 - 2020
ANN SLEZAK Obituary
WAUCONDA - Ann Slezak was born on October 21, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Jenny Polkowski. She died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wauconda Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre in Wauconda, Illinois. Mrs. Slezak worked at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago IL for 33 years in the Deposit Processing Dept and as a Real Estate Loan Administrator. Ann is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann (late Albert) Collins; her grandchildren, John Robert Slezak, Matthew Slezak, Kenny Slezak, Jennifer Kantis-Slezak and Susan Hinkson-Slezak; as well as her brother, Danny Polk. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years John H. Slezak; her sons, Kenneth A. Slezak and Dennis W. Slezak; her parents; her brothers, Stanley and Victor as well as her sisters, Lorry and Mildred. In consideration of current health concerns and guidance, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lakeview Community Church, 1111 Dogwood Ct., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
