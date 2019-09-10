Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
ANN TUFANO SAGAN


1917 - 2019
ANN TUFANO SAGAN Obituary
Ann Tufano Sagan, longtime resident of the Edison Park neighborhood of Chicago. Born in Chicago, September 26, 1917. Passed away September 8, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sagan. Cherished mother of Sharon (Thomas) Driscoll of Des Plaines. Proud grandmother of Brian (Josie) Driscoll of Schaumburg and Stephanie (Patrick) Izzo of Des Plaines. Great-grandmother of Jake, Rocco, Dillon and Ava. Loving sister of the late Josephine, the late Phyllis, the late Patrick, the late Angelo and the late Louise. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 10:00 AM until the time of prayers at 12 Noon to Saint Paul of the Cross. Funeral Mass 12:30 PM. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . For further information, 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
