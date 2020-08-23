LAKE BLUFF - Anna E. Carlson, 82, a resident of Lake Bluff, IL, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sunrise of Gurnee. She was born May 26, 1938 in Lake Forest, IL to Peter and Naomi Nobbe. Anna was a Majorette Baton Twirler while attending Lake Forest High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts, bowling with her bowling team, and once got a hole in one while golfing in Wisconsin. Anna is survived by her sons, Todd (Sheila) Carlson and Troy (Jill) Carlson; her grandchildren, Kelli, Mark, Torri, and Robert Carlson; and her brother, Pete Nobbe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Randall Carlson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
