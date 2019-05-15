|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Anna Kalousek (nee DeVincenzo), 86, of Elk Grove Village for 50 years. Anna passed away May 13, 2019. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Sheila Ray Senior Center. Anna is the beloved wife of the late George L. Sr. (1996); loving mother of James R. (Patty), George L. Jr. (Kim), and the late Linda A. (2011) (Randy) Atchley; cherished grandmother of Tiffany (T.J.) Madigan, Denise (Scott) Feagan, Steven and Kristyn Atchley, Amanda (Don) Zuniga, George L. III (Emily), Jimmy, and Joe (Tiffany) Kalousek and great-grandmother of Riley, Sophie, Lindsey, Audrey, Finley, Carson and Vincent. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 3-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. 10am Mass Friday at Queen of the Rosary Church, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019