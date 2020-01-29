|
Anna M. Panicali (nee Valle) passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 7, 1938, in Italy, she was the loving wife of 60 years to Natalino; adoring mother of Michael, Robert (Julie) and Gloria (Peter) Moreau; proud grandmother of Laura and Elizabeth; beloved sister of the late Piero; dear friend to many. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and loving grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name to the , and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020