Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Rd
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Rd
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
ANNA M. PANICALI


1938 - 2020
ANNA M. PANICALI Obituary
Anna M. Panicali (nee Valle) passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 7, 1938, in Italy, she was the loving wife of 60 years to Natalino; adoring mother of Michael, Robert (Julie) and Gloria (Peter) Moreau; proud grandmother of Laura and Elizabeth; beloved sister of the late Piero; dear friend to many. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and loving grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:00am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name to the , and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
