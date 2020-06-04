BARRINGTON - Anna Marie Anderson, 98, formerly of Chicago, Illinois died on Sunday May 30th. She was born on February 9, 1922 in Staunton, IL to the late Joseph and Anna Soltyr. She is predeceased by her husband Francis "Red" Anderson. Anna was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was very feisty, friendly and an amazing golfer. She did not hit far but always stayed out of trouble straight down the fairway and a killer short game. She has decades of volunteer service to Catchpenny that supported Good Shepard Hospital. She was an Honorary Lifetime Member. This is from the Auxilian newsletter from the summer of 2006; "Anne Anderson may be of small stature, but her heart is of gigantic proportions. Anne is known throughout the community for her hard work, her strong dedication to the Auxiliary and the Catchpenny Resale Shoppe, her refined bridge technique, and her wonderful home-cooking which she shares amongst her fellow volunteers. She started volunteering in 1977 and racked up over 25,000 hours of service! Ann is survived by her Daughter Kathryn (Mark) and her grandsons Jason (Lillian), Eric and Matthew. Along with her great granddaughter Elizabeth. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.