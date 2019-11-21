|
GRAYSLAKE - Anna Marie Holtz, nee Colucci. Loving wife of 57 years to Ron Holtz. Beloved mother to Faith (Tom), Butch (Liz) and Julie (John). Cherished grammie to Michael (Kayleen), Emily, Alec, Ally, Joey, Zach and Sammy. Loving great-grammie to Cole. She leaves her treasured brother, Rocco (Charlene). She is also survived by brother, Anthony (Cindy). Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 W. Erhart Rd., Mundelein.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019