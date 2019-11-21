Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 W. Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 W. Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
More Obituaries for ANNA HOLTZ
ANNA MARIE HOLTZ

ANNA MARIE HOLTZ Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Anna Marie Holtz, nee Colucci. Loving wife of 57 years to Ron Holtz. Beloved mother to Faith (Tom), Butch (Liz) and Julie (John). Cherished grammie to Michael (Kayleen), Emily, Alec, Ally, Joey, Zach and Sammy. Loving great-grammie to Cole. She leaves her treasured brother, Rocco (Charlene). She is also survived by brother, Anthony (Cindy). Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a Mass beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 W. Erhart Rd., Mundelein.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
