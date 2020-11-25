Anna Marie Roscher, 93, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Springs of Vernon Hills. She was born April 16, 1927 in Prairie View, IL, a 1945 graduate of Lake Zurich High School and a lifelong resident of Prairie View. Anna's hobbies were quilting, painting, growing orchids and violets and traveling with her husband. Her family would like to thank the staff and other resident's families for their loving care and concern during her stay at the Springs of Vernon Hills. Surviving are 3 children, Nancy (Joseph) Wieser, Edward (Susan) Roscher and Tena (Mitchell) Baer; 9 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren; her brother, Herb Sievers and sisters, Dorothy, Bess and Georgianna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Roscher in 2008 and by her parents, Peter Sievers and Bessie (nee Small) Geest. A graveside service for her family will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Diamond Lake Cemetery in Mundelein. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.