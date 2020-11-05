Anna Pretto, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Mundelein, IL. She was born on December 31, 1933, in Chicago, where she lived for most of her life and took full advantage of everything the city had to offer. Anna and her late husband, Jack, enjoyed spending their time traveling to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan visiting family and friends and taking day trips to the casino. Anna was an animal lover and enjoyed sewing and shopping,113 but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her 3 children, Jack Pretto (Jennifer), Anji (Bill) Sims and Michael (Jennifer) Pretto; and by 5 grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, D.J., Bella and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Pretto; and a sister, Catherine Pickhardt. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.