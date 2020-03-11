|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Anna Quaranta was born on September 8, 1931 in Chicago to Natale and Caterina (nee Boilini) Lenzini. She died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Mount Prospect. Mrs. Quaranta worked as an administrative assistant for Chicago Public School System for 25 years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Anna belonged to several Bridge Groups in the Northwest Suburbs. She loved to dance, cook and was also an avid reader. Anna loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. Anna is survived by her children, Louis Quaranta, Michael (Merry) Quaranta, Phyllis (Steven) Krupa and Catherine (William) Nagle; grandchildren, Michael Quaranta, Matthew Quaranta, Marc (Haylea) Quaranta, Christopher (Alix) Krupa, Jason Krupa, Alex Krupa, Lauren Nagle, Caitlin Nagle and William Nagle; great-grandchildren, Harper Quaranta, Eleanora Quaranta and Henry Krupa; sister, Mary (the late Cal) Ohlson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Vito; and parents. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020