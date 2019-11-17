Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
ANNA RITA DUREC
MT. PROSPECT - Anna Rita Durec, age 90, passed away November 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles; dear mother of Michael, Christopher (Patricia), the late Kathleen, the late Charles, and Joseph (Anne); proud grandmother of 8; great- grandmother of 3. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Service Thursday 10 am at the funeral home. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials to donor's choice appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
