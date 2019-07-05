|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Annabelle Nissen (nee Hogreve), 89, died July 1, 2019. She was born July 13, 1929 in Arlington Heights. She was the secretary of Rev. Hughes at the Lutheran Home for many years. Annabelle was the wife of the late Gordon; mother of Gregory and the late Gary Nissen; and sister of the late Adeline (Ray) Guenther. Visitation Monday 9 am until time of service 11 am at the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For information, 847-253-0224 or meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019