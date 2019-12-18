Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
116 N. Lake St
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
ANNAMARIE L. MACGILLIS


1956 - 2019
Annamarie L. MacGillis ROUND LAKE - Annamarie L. MacGillis (nee Auterburn), 63, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Chicago December 3, 1956 to Ruth Auterburn (nee) Oesteberg and Herbert Auterburn. She was raised in Mundelein, Illinois and graduated from Carmel High School in 1974. Annamarie has been a resident of Round Lake, IL since the marriage to her husband Daniel A. MacGillis in 1987. She was employed as an Executive Assistant at Baxter Health Care International for the past 35 years. Anne's greatest joys were her home, her pets, her friends and traveling with her husband. Annamarie is survived by her husband, Daniel A. MacGillis, brothers-in-laws, Dr. Douglas (Dawn) MacGillis and Dennis (late Carolyn) Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Graham. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the JourneyCare Foundation at journeycare.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Service, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
