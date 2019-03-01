Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Road
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Road
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE BUCARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE BUCARO


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANNE BUCARO Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Anne Bucaro, 93, was born September 14, 1925 in Chicago to Thomas and Catherine (nee Quigley) Henry and passed away February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bucaro; loving mother of Catherine (Ken) Taylor, Michael (Laurie) Bucaro, Jamie (Mary Kay) Bucaro, Patrick (Margaret) Bucaro and Daniel (Lois) Bucaro; cherished grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 25; dear sister of Lillian Smith, Rita Partsch, Charles (Diane) Henry and the late Thomas Henry, Rosalind Lepacek and John (Marlene) Henry and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:15 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:15 AM at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mt. Prospect. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now