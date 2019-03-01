|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Anne Bucaro, 93, was born September 14, 1925 in Chicago to Thomas and Catherine (nee Quigley) Henry and passed away February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bucaro; loving mother of Catherine (Ken) Taylor, Michael (Laurie) Bucaro, Jamie (Mary Kay) Bucaro, Patrick (Margaret) Bucaro and Daniel (Lois) Bucaro; cherished grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 25; dear sister of Lillian Smith, Rita Partsch, Charles (Diane) Henry and the late Thomas Henry, Rosalind Lepacek and John (Marlene) Henry and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:15 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:15 AM at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mt. Prospect. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019