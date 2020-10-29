ROLLING MEADOWS - Anne Catherine LeFevre, 44, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born October 17, 1976 in Arlington Heights. Anne faced many challenges in her life. But she met each challenge with an abiding inner strength and resilience. After finishing her education at Kirk School, Anne became a client in the first year of Clearbrook's PAL program. As part of PAL, she became a community volunteer, continued learning, and enjoyed a multitude of recreational activities with PAL and NWSRA. Anne was known for her beautiful smile, good heart, and sense of humor. She will be missed by so many, but especially by her Mom and Dad. They have lost a piece of their heart. Anne was the daughter of Joanne LeFevre (nee Carlson) and John (Rie) LeFevre; step-sister of Nola; niece of Carol (George) Schabow, Judith, Charles and Jeffrey LeFevre; and cousin to many. Funeral services are private. The family plans to have a celebration of Anne's life in the Spring when it is safer to gather. Donations can be made in Anne's memory to Clearbrook PAL, 746 S. Vermont St., Palatine, IL 60067. Information 847-253-0224 or http://www.Meadowsfh.com
