1/
ANNE CATHERINE LEFEVRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROLLING MEADOWS - Anne Catherine LeFevre, 44, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born October 17, 1976 in Arlington Heights. Anne faced many challenges in her life. But she met each challenge with an abiding inner strength and resilience. After finishing her education at Kirk School, Anne became a client in the first year of Clearbrook's PAL program. As part of PAL, she became a community volunteer, continued learning, and enjoyed a multitude of recreational activities with PAL and NWSRA. Anne was known for her beautiful smile, good heart, and sense of humor. She will be missed by so many, but especially by her Mom and Dad. They have lost a piece of their heart. Anne was the daughter of Joanne LeFevre (nee Carlson) and John (Rie) LeFevre; step-sister of Nola; niece of Carol (George) Schabow, Judith, Charles and Jeffrey LeFevre; and cousin to many. Funeral services are private. The family plans to have a celebration of Anne's life in the Spring when it is safer to gather. Donations can be made in Anne's memory to Clearbrook PAL, 746 S. Vermont St., Palatine, IL 60067. Information 847-253-0224 or http://www.Meadowsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved