MUNDELEIN - Anne Coughlin passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in her home. Anne was born on September 7, 1955 to Robert and Denise O'Hara. She enjoyed reading a good book and spending time with her feline friends. Anne is survived by her loving children, Erin (John) English, Caitlin (Annie Tremblay) Coughlin, Maura (Philip Mogen) Coughlin, and Kevin Coughlin. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Madeleine, Jack, Norah, and Theodore; her siblings, Meg (Dan) Walsh, Terry O'Hara, Ellen O'Hara, Benn O'Hara, and Mary Alice (Rich) Moller, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in Anne's name to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. For information on Anne's services, contact the Kristan Funeral Home at 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020