BARTLETT - Anne Donahue (nee Baker), 52, of Bartlett, IL for many years. At peace. Originally from Colorado Springs, CO. Beloved wife of Patrick since 2007; dear daughter of the late Edwin and Joanne (nee Ostrom) Baker; cherished sister of Steven Baker; beloved daughter-in-law of Merle Donahue; sister-in-law to Kerry Passehl and Erin Donahue; dear aunt of Jake, Ryan, Colin and Silas; caring niece of Dianne Baker; granddaughter to her guardian angel Grandma Abbie; godmother and music playing partner to Emma Donahue; kind cousin to many and loving friend of Gail Seay, Chrissy Ross and many others; loving mom to her kittens, Callie and Simon. Anne was the Director of the Early Instrumental Music Program at Dooley Elementary in Schaumburg District 54 for many years where she taught Suzuki violin to many beloved students. She loved the mountains of Colorado, enjoyed camping in her teardrop camper, hiking and traveling. Anne loved a good book. She was passionate about teaching at the Colorado Suzuki Institute each summer where her love of music, teaching and the mountains converged in a magical way. Most of all Anne loved teaching music to children. Teaching children Suzuki violin was her passion, her joy, her life. She helped thousands of kids develop their musical talent and play wonderful music and become noble human beings. She truly was able to nurture by love and be nurtured by that love in return. Anne was a beautiful, loving and caring soul whose presence will be deeply missed by her husband, family, furry companions and friends. Her presence will always be felt in the stillness of the mountains, forests and rivers of Colorado; she loved the beauty and serenity of it all. Thank you to all of our wonderful family and friends who helped support Anne and Patrick; each of you are special. Memorial visitation 3:00p.m. until time of memorial service 7:00p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colorado Suzuki Institute, www.coloradosuzuki.org, or the Anderson Animal Shelter, www.andersonanimalshelter.org, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019