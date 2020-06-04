Anne G. (nee Molloy) Novak, age 73, of Huntley former many year resident of the Dundee-Carpentersville areas passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine, Huntley. Anne was born on September 17, 1946 in Buffalo, New York and was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ann (nee Murphy) Molloy. Anne was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1965 graduate of Dundee Community High School in Carpentersville. Prior to retirement, for over 20 years, Anne had worked in retail sales at Springhill Mall a majority of that time was spent at Kirlin's Hallmark. Survivors include her beloved husband of 49 years Edwin A. "Ed" Novak, Jr. to whom she married on February 13, 1971. Their son; Edwin "Eddie" and daughter; Heather (Brad) Schroeder. Her four grandchildren all whom she loved and was very proud of; Samantha and Sydney Novak and Ryan and Matthew Schroeder. Other survivors include her brothers; Thomas and Cameron. Her several nieces and nephews as well as countless good and faithful friends. At Anne's request she was cremated. A memorial visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1:30 P.M. until time of a Service of Remembrance at 4:00 PM. Inurnment will be private. In keeping in compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size. Only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, not hug or console the mourners, and must wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call (847) 426-3436.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.