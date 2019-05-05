Resources More Obituaries for ANNE GROSS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANNE GROSS

Obituary Condolences Flowers INVERNESS - Anne Gross, nee Cantwell, 88. Loving mother of Dr. Henry (Patty) Gross, William (Jetta) Gross, Timothy (Mayra) Gross and Mary (Stephen) Etherington. Proud grandmother of Laura (Elliot) Hickman, Lisa (Michael) Small, Brian (Elisabeth) Gross, Michelle (Brendon) Misik, Dr. Mark (Dr. Neha) Etherington, Anna Etherington, Matthew Etherington and great-grandmother of Mason and Maya Misik and William Gross. Stepfamily members include Jack (Angel) and Nicholas and Dominique Harper, Amanda (Andrew) Roe and Jared (Kelly) and Andrew and Madison Stein-Roe and Ashley Robertson and Gavin Miller and Genevieve Dingledine and Dade Ocean Dingledine, and Jennifer and Robert and Brooklynn McConnell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Louis E. Gross, her brothers, Louis Y. Cantwell and Robert E. Cantwell III, and her parents, Anna and Robert E Cantwell, Jr. Anne was born and raised in Oak Park, IL where she excelled in her studies, music and theatre, performing and singing in plays at Oak Park/River Forest High School. She attended two years at Smith College majoring in music before meeting her husband, Louis. A whirlwind romance ensued and they were married in January 1951. In 1956, Anne and Louis built the house in Inverness for their expanding family which they lived in until their deaths. In the intervening years, Anne raised their four children and volunteered for numerous community organizations, serving as President of many of them, including the Barrington Chapter of Lyric Opera, the Inverness Women's Club, the Inverness Book Club, the Inverness Garden Club, and the Palatine Infant Welfare Society. She sang in the choir at St. Mark's Church, served on various PTAs and attended every single event her children, and then grandchildren, participated in. She was an avid and skilled bridge player and enjoyed participating in many sports, including golf, tennis, bowling and swimming. She was an intelligent, caring, energetic, optimistic and welcoming soul and will be missed by all who knew her. Anne's heart, other than with her husband and family, was with music and the opera. A founding member and President of the Barrington Chapter of Lyric Opera, Anne presented many shows, recitals, and programs to the community, singing and acting her roles and parts with gusto. In recent years, Anne served as a Board Member for the Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago where she personally supported many aspiring opera singers who have gone on to enjoy successful international operatic careers. The family are exceedingly grateful for the tender loving care provided to both Anne and Louis during their final days by the 24-hour team of caregivers, as well as the services of JourneyCare Hospice. A Memorial Service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 337 Ridge Road, Barrington Hills, IL with reception following at Inverness Golf Club, 102 Roselle Rd., Inverness, IL. Visitation at the church will begin 1 hour prior to the service, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ryan Opera Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Suite 860, Chicago, IL 60606 (312-827-3500) or to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit Anne's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries