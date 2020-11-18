PINGREE GROVE - Anne Margaret Krueger (nee Clarke), 54, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Affectionately known as Annie, she is the beloved wife of James Krueger. Loving stepmom of Matthew (Jessica) Krueger and Patricia (Tony) Kangethe. Proud grandma of Isadora "Izzy" and Fynton "Finn" Krueger, Isaiah and Ezra Kangethe. Loved daughter of Bonnie S. Clarke and the late Walter J. Clarke. Fond youngest sister to Bonnie (Kay) (the late John) Stanton, Lauretta (Mike) Nielsen, Paul (Bettyann) Clarke, Pete (Nancy) Clarke, Maureen (Ron) Stranski, Patrick Clarke. Loving sister-in-law to Beth (Michael) Conklin. Daughter-in-law to Millie and the late George Krueger. Aunt to Christopher (Sharon), Timothy, Katie Conklin, Greg (Jennifer), Mark Stranski. Great-aunt to Katherine Conklin and Jack Stranski. Annie loved to travel and was a proud employee of United Airlines for 24+ years. She leaves behind so many loving and supportive friends that will miss her deeply. Due to Covid 19 gathering restrictions, a celebration of Annie's life will be held at a later date.







