Anne Marie (Ramirez) Baker, of Peru, IL, wife of the late Mayor of Peru, Donald Baker, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home, at the age of 99, with family and friends at her side. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Peru with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Peru. Anne was born July 26, 1921 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuel and Frances (Ramirez) Medinaveitia and rose from poverty to become an accountant and business owner with her husband, Eugene Franklin Heflebower. They raised three children, Dolores Anita "Dee Dee," John and Linda. After Eugene passed away, Anne married George Britt. After George passed away, she married Donald Baker. Anne was a superior athlete as a flamenco dancer, bowler and club champion golfer three consecutive years. She was also skilled in knitting, needle point and was a prolific quilter. If you were Anne's friend or relative, you have one of her quilts. Anne was a longtime supporter of her church, St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru and loved her fellow parishioners. Survivors include two children, John Heflebower of Saint Helena, CA and Linda (Donald) Gorr of Arlington Heights; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Eugene Heflebower, George Britt and the late Mayor of Peru, Donald Baker; a daughter, Dolores "Dee Dee" Heflebower; a grandson, Grant Heflebower; her parents; four brothers, Ruben, Salvador, Charlie and Albert Ramirez and a sister, Amelia Ramirez. Pallbearers will be John Heflebower, Ryan Malcom, Sophie Heflebower, David Malcom, Donald Gorr and Robyn Malcom. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru. The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.