Mom, Mum, Annie. Always learning, mastering, always understanding. A listener, teacher, a sage. A meditator, healer, a gardener. A partner, collaborator, a sidekick. A sister, aunt, a wife. A best friend. Anniebzen. Anne passed peacefully near her Florida home Oct. 10th, 2020 at age 74, full of love in her heart and spirit. Born and raised in Evanston and a former longtime resident of Long Grove, IL. David and Anne Roche have happily celebrated life and marriage together for 51 years. Mother to Kristin (daughter) and Rob Bartel, Brian (son) and Angela Roche. Grandmother to Gage and Annabella Bartel. She is greatly missed and in the fondest memories of so many family members, dear friends, colleagues, and clients. Words cannot describe our thanks for the wonderful care received at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, FL. A memorial date, place, and time may be set and shared in the future. Please tell your stories of life with Anne. Be loving to the world and those around you. Learn a new lesson and believe, "everything is exactly as it should be."







