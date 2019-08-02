|
Anne Tinsley (nee Hendrickson), 88, formerly of Mundelein, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Largo, FL. She was born on January 3, 1931 in Stambaugh, MI to Arvo Hendrickson and Gertrude Marie (Senechal) Hendrickson. She graduated from Escanaba High School in Michigan in 1948 & attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL from 1949 to 1951. Anne finished her Education degree at Northeastern Illinois University in December 1970 & her Masters Degree in Reading from National Louis University in 1977. She taught 3rd, 4th, 5th grades & Reading for District 75 in Mundelein from 1971 until she retired in June 1994. Anne had 3 children: Suzanne (Charles) Butler of St. Charles, MO, Christopher (Debbie) Temby of McHenry, & Keith (Dianne) Temby of Wauconda. Anne married Lowell Tinsley in July 2008 & he survives her. She is also survived by two sisters, Jerine Paulin LaBelle & Lois Loew; 7 Grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held at Ivanhoe Congregational Church, 21078 W Route 176, Mundelein on August 17 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will preceed from 10:00 to 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to Ivanhoe Congregational Church or Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019