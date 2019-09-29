Daily Herald Obituaries
ANNE THOMAS
ANNE O. THOMAS


1922 - 2019
ANNE O. THOMAS Obituary
Anne O. Thomas, age 97, a resident of Batavia, Illinois, died September 25, 2019. She was born July 25, 1922 in Trasacco, Italy. Mrs. Thomas was a loving matriarch who lived for her family and wide network of friends, and a dedicated career woman who worked for Lincoln First Bank and later Chase Manhattan Bank in Rochester, New York. She was a founder of the Italian-American Sports Club (Women's Auxiliary) and Genetaska Club President in Rochester, and was involved in other social organizations. She is survived by her sons Robert (Margaret Mary) Thomas and Richard (Paula) Thomas; three grandchildren: Brendan (Gretchen) Thomas, Jonathan (Ashley) Thomas and Jessica (Jason) Zimmermann; eight great-grandchildren: Bethenny, Gus, Lilly & Gretchen Jr. Thomas; Sophie Thomas; and Tyler, Isaac & Molly Zimmermann. Also survived by her cousin Clara Ciavatta Preceded in death by her husband, August V. Thomas (2009); her sister Norma D. Ciavatta; and her cousin Nello Ciavatta Services will be private. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
