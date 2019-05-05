LIBERTYVILLE - Annette F. "Nettie" Galla, 83, passed away at Advocate Condell Medical Center, April 29, 2019. Nettie was born in Chicago, Illinois April 20, 1936 to Joseph and Josephine Panek. After meeting her soul mate Richard of 57 years, they moved to Lindenhurst to begin their lives, and start a family together. They later moved to Grayslake, where they raised their family. After the nest emptied, they settled down in Libertyville. Nettie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her Catholic Faith was very strong. She attended mass daily at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville. In addition she would frequently attend Saturday 5:00 p.m. mass at St. Gilbert Catholic Church in Grayslake. She was committed to helping those less fortunate, and in need. Nettie Loved to cook for her family and friends. Always searching and anxious, to try new recipes, she would spend hours in her beloved kitchen. Even when the family went on vacations, having a kitchen where we stayed was a must. No one ever left hungry, and everyone was given dishes of food to bring home! In her earlier years, she enjoyed oil painting, and drawing. In her later years, she enrolled in art classes at the College of Lake County, with Art Instructor Robert Lossmann. She looked forward to her classes, and would attend Robert's Student Art Class trips to Door County WI. Through Robert's encouragement, guidance, and support, she was able to accomplish her goal creating works in watercolors! Nettie is preceded in death by her husband Richard of 57 years, her sisters-in-law Mary Panek, Teresa Panek, Margarite Galla, and brothers Joseph (the big guy) and Ronald Panek. She is survived by her four children Richard G. (Ricky) and wife Kristen, Rachel and husband Skee, Connie and husband Tony, and David and wife Roberta, four grandchildren Jessica (boo-boo), Joey and wife Kelly, Jillian (silly jilly), and Henry, eight great-grandchildren Alexa, Grace, Isabelle (izzy), Josephine (jo-jo), Olivia, Jaxen, Carter, and Mason, brother-in-law Gerald, her best friend Gloria, and many friends and relatives. Nettie will be deeply missed! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CLC Foundation in memory of Nettie Galla. Gifts will benefit CLC students studying art, one of Nettie's beloved passions, and hobbies. Checks can be made payable to CLC Foundation, in the memo, write "in memory of Nettie Galla" and mail to Attn: Kristen Davis at 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, IL 60030. To make a gift online, visit https://foundation.clcillinois.edu/ and complete the tribute section at the bottom with Nettie's name. To make a credit or debit card gift by phone, call 847-543-2400. Visitation for Nettie will be Thursday May 9th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place (Route 176, one block east of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday May 10th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville, followed by a luncheon held at Jimmy's Charhouse, 1413 Petersen Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary