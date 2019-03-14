Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Annette Greggo (nee Roggeman). Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Dear Mother of Donna (Robert) Alexander, Diane (Michael) Giblin and Debra Quarto. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Molly), Nolan (Nadia), Kelly, Lawren (James) and the late Patrick (Katheryn). Loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Drew. Annelise, Connor, Jackson and Quinn. Visitation Saturday 10:00 A.M. until Services 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
