ROUND LAKE BEACH - Anni M. Gaus was born on November 12, 1926 in Frankfurt, Germany to Wilhelm and Katha (nee Brauman) Schoenborn. She died Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Libertyville. Anni's outgoing personality and fashion sense that made her a highly sought after Lord and Taylor Couture Personal Shopper for many Chicago dignitaries. Her passion was to cook inviting friends and families to enjoy her creations with great conversation and laughter. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Anni is survived by her children, Son, Lee (Alice) Gaus, Kathryn Dwyer and Michael Gaus, grandchildren, Ali Pederson, William (Molly) Gaus, Andrew (Amanda) Gaus, Jacob Gaus and Adam Gaus; great-grandchildren, Peyton Pederson, Abbey Gaus, Maykala Shulman and Hartley Shulman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Gaus, Jr.; her parents; siblings, Elsie Julius) Strobel and Katha (Henner) Ottel. Visitation and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary